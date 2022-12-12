Annual function of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Dec: Cabinet Minister Joshi participated in the 15th anniversary program of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Residential School, Manduwala, Dehradun on Sunday as the chief guest. School children gave many cultural programs in the annual festival. Joshi also gave some important mantras to all the students to achieve success. He said that it is necessary to have some major social elements in the life of every student. It is very important to have 5Ds (which is Determination, Dedication, Discipline, Diversity and Direction).He said that there has been a significant change in the country’s education policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Education has implemented the National Education Policy 2020. The main benefit of the National Education Policy 2020 is to bring about 02 crore children of the country back into the mainstream of education.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, the state government has implemented the National Education Policy 2020 in the higher education system of Uttarakhand. The school management requested Minister Joshi to arrange repair of the school road which was agreed to. The minister said that Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir is doing very good work in the field of education. He assured all possible help from the government for strengthening the schools of Shishu Vidya Mandir .

On this occasion, program president Rajinikanth Shukla, Surendra Mittal, Manager Kailash Mailana, Vijay, Rakesh Mendola, Divisional President Poonam Nautiyal, District President BJP Geeta Singh, Divisional President Sukhdev Farswan, teachers and students of the school were present.