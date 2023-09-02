6 senior PCS officers promoted to IAS cadre

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Sep: The Government of India’s Personnel Department (DOPT) has approved promotion of 6 senior PCS officers of Uttarakhand Cadre to the IAS cadre. In all, promotion of 7 senior PCS officers was considered but the promotion of PCS Officer Nidhi Yadav has been withheld for the time being, pending a vigilance inquiry against her.

Those promoted to the IAS cadre are Ravneet Cheema, Vinod Giri Goswami, Prasant Kumar Arya, Ashish Kumar Bhatgai, Prakash Chandra and Deepti Singh.