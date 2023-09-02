Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes over as AOP

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 1 Sep: Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor took over as Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel (AOP), here, today. On the occasion of taking over, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the fighter stream of Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force on 6 December, 1986. In a career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has held various key field and staff appointments.

Prior to his present appointment, he was Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Central Air Command, Prayagraj.

In recognition for his meritorious services, he was awarded Vayu Sena Medal in 2008 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022 by the President of India.