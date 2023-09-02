All-round development as per the dreams of martyrs is our goal: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima, 1 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the statues of martyrs at the Shaheed Sthal located near the main square in Khatima here today. The occasion was the Martyrdom Day of statehood agitationists, who laid down their lives on 1 September, 1994, for the formation of the state. He paid tribute by garlanding the idols of the martyrs and honoured their families by presenting shawls to them.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the aim of his government is to ensure all round development of Uttarakhand in accordance with the dreams of the martyrs and statehood agitationists. He said that these great people had sacrificed themselves because they felt that only a separate state of Uttarakhand could fulfil their dreams in the true sense. Being an Uttarakhand Agitationist, himself, he understood the pain of the bereaved families who lost their sons for the cause of Uttarakhand. People still tremble when they remember the Khatima firing incident.

Dhami said that the first martyrdom was made on the land of Khatima for the cause of a separate Uttarakhand and, as a result of this martyrdom, it became possible to carve out a separate state, which is a matter of pride for the people of Khatima. The people of Uttarakhand would remain eternally indebted to these heroes. He said that no one can stop the one who has ability, talent and potential, from moving forward. In the anti-copying law, a provision has been made for 10 years’ imprisonment to the copying mafia and also for confiscation of all their property. Even the candidates participating in this illegal act would be debarred from taking further examinations.

He claimed the state government is working day and night to create the Uttarakhand of the dreams of the statehood agitationists. The government is also working to increase their pension and provide 10 percent horizontal reservation for them in government jobs.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt, while paying tribute to all the martyrs and agitationists, said that the martyred person is the precious heritage of the state and the country. MLA Gopal Singh Rana, Vice Chairperson of Women’s Commission Saira Banu, former MLA Dr Prem Singh Rana, BJP District President Kamal Jindal, Mandi President Nandan Singh Khadayat, District Magistrate Udayraj Singh and SSP Manjunath TC were also present at the programme.