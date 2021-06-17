7624 children participate in SPECS online poster, cartoon competition

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: As many as 7624 children took part in the online poster and cartoon competition organised by SPECS in association with UCOST and Pandit Lalit Mohan Sharma Government Post Graduate College, Rishikesh, Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University and the Public Relations Society of India as part of World Environment Day celebrations. It was based on the theme of nature conservation.

The children submitted their creations on the basis of HUNCHA app, specially made for the purpose by SPECS. Some children also submitted their posters and cartoons through email and WhatsApp.

There were four groups for the competition. First group from class 1 to 5, second group from class 6 to 8, third from class 9 to class 12 and fourth group from graduation till post graduation level. Participating children were from as many as 71 blocks spread across the 13 districts of the state, which included those from far flung areas.

In group A, Ashika Vaishnav, Praseedi Agarwal and Shanidya Ratudi stood first, second and third, respectively. Kanishka Shailly, Anirudd Bijalwan, Sabhyata Mishra, Komal Tamta, Chhavi Pandey and Kushagarh Gariya got the consolation prizes in the first group. In the second group, Aarushi, Vishakha and Anjali bagged first, second and third prizes, respectively. Zakia, Aniket Awasthi, Saloni Gupta, Purvanshi Dhyani got the consolation prizes.

In the third group, Nistha, Drishti Pant and Shivani got first, second and third prizes, respectively. Gautam Singh, Arbab Ansari, Geeta Atwal, Divyanshi Goswami, Avika Semwal and Raj Kishore got consolation prizes.

In the fourth Group, Aashna, Neha Arya, Ankita Prajapati got first, second and third prizes, respectively. Ayushi Saxena, Ashi Sharma, Akansha Singh and Diksha Negi got the consolation prizes.

The entire competition was carried out under the guidance of UCOST Director General Dr Rajendra Dobhal.

Announcing the results, SPECS Secretary Dr Brij Mohan Sharma expressed happiness at resounding participation of the children in the competition. He said the aim of the competition was to encourage children take to constructive works, particularly during times of the lockdown. Mona Bali assisted in the conduct the event. Uttarakhand NASI Chapter, Grassroots Awareness and Technical Institute for Society (GATI), Lok Sanchar Evam Vikas Samiti, Shramyog also cooperated in the conduct of the event. Dr Brijmohan Sharma and Dr DP Uniyal were the coordinators of the event, while Dr Gulshan Kumar Dhingra, a botany professor at Government Degree College, Rishikesh, was the cocoordinator. Amit Pokhriyal, Neeraj Uniyal, Chandra Arya, Yogesh Bhatt, Dr Sambhu Prasad Nautiyal, Devendra Bhatt, Adhiraj Pal also assisted in the conduct of the event.