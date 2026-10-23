8 measures announced to strengthen Police Force & enhance Personnel Welfare

CM pays tribute to Martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Police Commemoration Day programme held at the Police Lines in Dehradun on Wednesday. He paid tribute to the police and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and honoured the families of martyred police personnel.

The Chief Minister said that the police and paramilitary forces play a vital role in safeguarding the country’s internal security. Over the past year, 154 personnel across the country made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties, including the late Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar of the Uttarakhand Police. He said that martyrs are a source of pride for the entire nation. The National Police Memorial in New Delhi, dedicated to the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands as a symbol of the sacrifice and courage of these brave personnel.

The Chief Minister announced eight important measures to strengthen the police force and promote the welfare of police personnel. These include initiating recruitment soon for around 1,600 vacant posts across various units of the Uttarakhand Police, reviewing staffing requirements and the deployment of personnel at police stations and outposts, and providing modern investigation kits to investigating officers. The annual budget for essential operations at police stations will also be doubled from Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore.

He further announced plans to improve all police modern schools across the state, construct a transit hostel and multi-storey barracks for police personnel in Dehradun, and upgrade the police hospital in the city. He said the state government is committed to providing better facilities to police personnel and their families.

The Chief Minister said that the khaki uniform symbolises courage, discipline and service to the nation. Police personnel often remain away from their families even during festivals to ensure public safety. Given Uttarakhand’s challenging geographical conditions and frequent natural disasters, their role becomes even more significant.

Highlighting the growing challenges of drug abuse and cybercrime, the Chief Minister said that a three-tier Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been constituted to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse. Strict action is being taken against drug traffickers to fulfil the vision of a Drug-Free Uttarakhand.

He added that, in the era of the internet and artificial intelligence, the police must stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals through modern technology, improved training and coordination with other agencies. Construction of the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, at an estimated cost of around Rs 32 crore, is underway. To strengthen women’s safety, Quick Response Teams have been established under the Women Help Desks at every police station.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Uttarakhand Police for ensuring the safe and smooth movement of approximately five crore Kanwar Yatra pilgrims this year and more than 60 lakh devotees during the Char Dham Yatra so far. He said that 319 police personnel had been awarded various medals and commendation insignia this year in recognition of their outstanding service. He added that the nomination of the Uttarakhand Police for the prestigious President’s Police Colours was a matter of pride for the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the police housing satisfaction rate had increased from 18 per cent to 22 per cent, with a target of raising it to 30 per cent. This year, 785 police personnel were promoted, while direct recruitment was conducted for 1,573 constables in the Civil Police and 370 constables in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). The recruitment process for 222 posts of Sub-Inspectors, Platoon Commanders and Fire Station Second Officers has been completed. Appointments have also been provided to 24 dependants of deceased police personnel.

During the current financial year, more than Rs 58 crore has been released for police stations, fire stations, barracks, mess facilities and other police workplaces. Cashless medical facilities are also being provided to police personnel. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to organise regular stress-management programmes to support the mental well-being of police personnel.

Director General of Police Deepam Seth stated that 206 Uttarakhand Police personnel had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since the formation of the state. This year, approximately Rs 50 lakh in financial assistance was provided to the families of martyrs through the Police Martyrs’ Fund. In addition, around Rs 31 crore has been disbursed as ex-gratia assistance under the Police Salary Package.

He further stated that a round-the-clock police help desk is being established at AIIMS Rishikesh. During the current year, Rs 1.16 crore in assistance was provided to 25 personnel through the Life-Saving Fund, while scholarships amounting to Rs 34 lakh were awarded to 446 meritorious children of police personnel.

Among those present at the programme were Haridwar MP and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat; Cabinet Minister Khajan Das; Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal; MLA Savita Kapoor; Dehradun District Panchayat Chairperson Sukhwinder Kaur; Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan; State Women’s Commission Chairperson Kusum Kandwal; Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan; Chief Information Commissioner Radha Raturi; Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli; DGP Deepam Seth; former DGP Anil Raturi; Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan; senior police officers and other dignitaries.