Modern education must go hand in hand with knowledge of Indian culture and traditions: Chief Minister

The TonsBridge School celebrates 14th Founders’ Day with “Dharohar – The Legacy of Ancient India”
The occasion was graced by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, as the Chief Guest, and Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh (Retd), as the Guest of Honour. The event was attended by the school’s Chairman, Vijay Nagar; Deepanjali Nagar; Vice Chairman, Ajay Nagar; Director, Shailendra Benjamin; Managing Director, Poras Raj Nagar; and Principal, Dr. Gargi Singh, along with other distinguished guests.
The celebration commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by soulful musical performances and a captivating fusion band, reflecting the harmonious confluence of tradition and modernity.
The highlight of the evening was Dharohar – The Legacy of Ancient India, an evocative dance-drama tracing Bharat’s remarkable journey from the discovery of fire to the light of Dhamma. Through mesmerising performances, students brought alive the grandeur of the Harappan civilisation, the wisdom of ancient philosophers, the glory of the Gupta era and Emperor Ashoka’s transformation towards peace.
The programme featured an inspiring address by the Chairman, Vijay Nagar, followed by the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also administered the oath to the outgoing Class XII batch, urging them to uphold the values of integrity, responsibility, and service. Principal Dr Gargi Singh presented the Annual School Report, highlighting the institution’s accomplishments and commitment to holistic education. Meritorious students were felicitated for their outstanding achievements. The Director’s Trophy was awarded to Nehal Sapra in recognition of her commendable academic excellence and consistency, while the prestigious Chairman’s Trophy was conferred upon Gargi Saraswat, the Head Girl, for her all-round excellence, exemplary leadership and valuable contribution to the school. The Dhyan Chand trophy for excellence in sports was bagged by Harshit Yadav and Innika Sharma. The Sarojini Naidu trophy for philanthropic contribution was bagged by Angel.
The evening was further enriched by an insightful address by Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh (Retd), Former Lieutenant Governor, who shared his valuable perspectives and words of wisdom with the gathering. The celebrations concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks proposed by the school’s Director, Shailendra Benjamin, expressing gratitude to the distinguished dignitaries, parents, staff and students for making the occasion memorable.
The celebration paid a heartfelt tribute to India’s rich cultural inheritance, reaffirming the school’s commitment to nurturing knowledgeable, compassionate and value-driven citizens who honour their roots while embracing the future.