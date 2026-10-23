Modern education must go hand in hand with knowledge of Indian culture and traditions: Chief Minister

The TonsBridge School celebrates 14th Founders’ Day with “Dharohar – The Legacy of Ancient India”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Sanskar Diwas and Foundation Day celebrations at The TonsBridge School in Dehradun on Wednesday as Chief Guest. Extending his greetings and best wishes to the students, teachers, parents and other guests, the Chief Minister said that Sanskar Diwas was not merely a celebration of the school’s foundation, but also an opportunity to reaffirm a commitment to Indian culture , traditions and life values.

The Chief Minister said that the purpose of education was not only to make students academically and professionally successful, but also to help them become good human beings. Knowledge shows an individual the path to progress, while values inspire them to move forward in the right direction. Character, discipline, honesty and moral values hold special significance in life. He appreciated the school for giving due importance to Indian culture and traditions alongside modern education .

The Chief Minister noted that The TonsBridge School was inaugurated in 2015 by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India and renowned scientist. Dr Kalam’s life continues to be a source of inspiration for students. Through his life, he demonstrated that dreaming big must be accompanied by consistent hard work and determination to turn those dreams into reality. Encouraging students to read Dr Kalam’s autobiography, Wings of Fire, the Chief Minister said that the experiences shared in the book would inspire them to set goals and face challenges with confidence.