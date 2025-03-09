8th General Assembly Meet of Uttarakhand Horticulture Council concludes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Mar: The 8th General Assembly Meeting of the Uttarakhand Horticulture Council was held today at the State Garden Circuit House, Dehradun, under the chairmanship of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi.

The meeting began with the presentation of the Council’s income-expenditure report from previous years and a discussion on the implementation of decisions taken in the last meeting. The agenda points were reviewed in detail, including the draft report of the “Digital Horticulture & Plant Allocation System” prepared in collaboration with a private company. This initiative aims to digitize agricultural and horticultural schemes in Uttarakhand. The Council approved a budget of Rs 20 lakh for this project, which will be implemented with support from Rajasthan Government and the private company.

Additionally, after the transfer of the newly constructed building at the Government Garden, Chaubatia, to the Council, it was decided to establish a retail outlet and restaurant to facilitate the sale of processed agricultural products and provide better services to tourists. The Council approved Rs 25 lakh for this initiative.

The meeting also approved various initiatives, including: Ultra-Dense Apple Orchard Scheme: Farmers establishing new apple orchards will receive training to enhance quality and productivity through modern techniques. Marketing of Processed Horticultural Products: To promote and expand the reach of Uttarakhand’s horticultural produce, marketing strategies were discussed. Retail Outlets for JICA-supported UKIHDP (Uttarakhand Integrated Horticulture Development Project): Farmers from Nainital and Tehri will benefit from retail outlets to market their processed horticultural products, ensuring better market access and higher profits.

The Council decided to organise festivals to promote high-quality horticultural products from Uttarakhand at the national level. This initiative aims to increase demand for the state’s produce and ensure better prices for farmers.

Following the meeting, Minister Ganesh Joshi interacted with visiting farmer representatives to understand their concerns and challenges. He directed officials to ensure timely availability of quality seeds, plants, fertilisers, and other horticultural inputs. Address farmers’ grievances quickly by making local agriculture and horticulture officials visit villages and block levels regularly. Strengthen district-level farmer organizations to channel complaints and solutions effectively. Support organic farming initiatives in Rudraprayag after its declaration as an Organic District. Promote the cultivation of kiwi, large cardamom, and persimmon in the state. Establish a small retail hub in Thatyud, Tehri district, for better market access to horticultural produce.

The meeting was attended by Manuj Goyal (Additional Secretary, Agriculture); Ranbir Singh Chauhan (Director General, Agriculture & Horticulture); Shiv Swaroop Tripathi (Joint Secretary, Finance); Dr Ratan Kumar (In-charge Additional Director, Horticulture); Mahendra Pal (Director, Horticulture Mission); Narendra Yadav (CEO, Horticulture Council); Anmol Vashishta (Director, Horticultural Research, Bharsar); representatives from farmer organisations and other officials.