New Garhwali Film ‘Dvi Hola Jab Saath’ to release soon, trailer launch on 9 March

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Mar: Uttarakhand’s film industry is developing fast, with many new movies being made in different languages and styles. A new Garhwali feature film, ‘Dvi Hola Jab Saath’, (When Both Will Be Together), is getting attention because of its Bollywood-style story and presentation. The trailer and poster will be launched on 9 March at Doon Library and Research Centre, Dehradun. The film is made under the Deepvizion banner and is expected to release in April 2025.

On Friday, the makers of this film conducted a press conference at the Press Club, here. They shared their views on Garhwali film making. “‘Dvi Hola Jab Saath’ is a movie about companionship and relationships. It shows different kinds of bonds—between lovers, friends, and siblings,” it was stated.

The film showcases the rich culture and traditions of Uttarakhand, including patriotism, action, romance, and folk songs, they said. The movie has been filmed in Rautu Ki Beli village and nearby areas. Local artists and technicians have been involved to support the regional film industry, they said.

This movie is directed and written by Ravi Deep, the Garhwali adaptation is done by Shobhna Rawat Swami, and the creative director is Amit Dixit. The music is composed by Amit V Kapur and V Cash, while Nilesh Babu is the Director of Photography. The editing is done by Divye Deep Mahajan. The film features local actors, including Manish Dimri, Kalyani Gangola, Annkita Parihar, Amit Bhatt, Ramesh Rawat, Vimal Uniyal, Sushma Vyas, Riya Sharma, Roshan Upadhyay, and child artist Arav Bijalwan.