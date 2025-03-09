Unleashing the Power Within

International Women’s Day

By Vimal Kapoor

In the crowded chawl of Shanti Nagar, in a modest one room home there lived a little girl named Ananya. Her family struggled to make ends meet—her father worked as a day labourer, her mother ran a small roadside tea stall, and they shared a cramped space with her two younger siblings.

From the moment Ananya could walk, she was told that she was different. She wasn’t like the girls from the wealthier families in her school—she had no branded clothes, no expensive shoes, and her dark skin was often the target of cruel jokes. Her classmates snickered behind her back, mocking her frizzy hair and the dull hand-me-down clothes she wore. She was called names, teased for her ordinary looks, and whispered about as she walked down the school gallery.

But Ananya never let the taunts sink in. She had dreams – big ones. She dreamed of a life far beyond the narrow, dirty lanes of Shanti Nagar, beyond the limitations of her circumstances. She wasn’t going to let anyone define her by the things she had no control over, like her appearance or her family’s financial status.

In school, she excelled academically. Every time her classmates laughed at her Ananya buried her head in her books. She knew that education was her way out. She used the ridicule as fuel, pushing herself harder to perform better. Her teachers noticed her meticulousness and began encouraging her, praising her efforts. The words of her favorite teacher, Mrs Sharma, stayed with her: “You are not your circumstances, Ananya. You are the promise of something greater.”

Despite the hardships, Ananya’s determination never wavered. She earned scholarships and worked part-time jobs to help her family. After years of struggle, she completed her college education, and while many of her classmates were settling into the comfort of marriage and becoming housewives, Ananya had a different path in mind.

Her hard work paid off when she was accepted into one of the most prestigious business schools in India—Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. It was a moment that no one, not even her childhood bullies, could take away from her.

Her time at IIM Ahmedabad was no easy feat. Surrounded by students who came from elite backgrounds, Ananya often felt like an outsider. But she quickly earned respect, not because of her wealth or status, but because of her sheer grit and intelligence. She stayed up late into the night, studying and pushing herself, often the first to arrive for lectures and the last to leave the campus. She made the most of every opportunity, networking, learning, and growing.

By the time she graduated, Ananya had secured placement at a renowned multinational company, an achievement that few in her class could match. But she wasn’t satisfied with just securing a job. She worked persistently, tackling each challenge head-on. Years passed and Ananya’s career flourished. She rose through the ranks, her reputation growing as she shattered glass ceilings that had once seemed impenetrable.

One morning, she received a call that would change everything. The president of her company was on the line, and his words took her breath away. Ananya had been selected to receive the President’s Award for her exceptional leadership, innovation, and her role in transforming the company. She would also be one of the women honoured on International Women’s Day for breaking barriers and inspiring countless others.

On the stage of the grand auditorium, Ananya stood in front of hundreds of distinguished guests, her heart pounding in her chest. She had come a long way from the girl who was teased for her looks and modest means.

As the President of the company handed her the award, he spoke to the audience: “Today, we celebrate not just Ananya’s achievements, but the spirit of every woman who refuses to let the world dictate her worth. Ananya’s journey is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of believing in yourself.”

Ananya smiled, her eyes brimming with tears. She had made it—against all odds, against every taunt and every doubt. She had become a CEO, a leader, a symbol of strength.

As the applause filled the room, Ananya took a deep breath and whispered a prayer of gratitude. This was her moment, but she knew it wasn’t just about her. It was for every girl who had been told she wasn’t enough, for every woman who had been made to feel small.

On that International Women’s Day, Ananya didn’t just receive an award. She became a living, breathing inspiration, following in the footsteps of dynamic woman like Droupdi Murmu, Mary Kom, Sudha Murthy, Deepika Kumari and many more.

(Vimal Kapoor, a Dehradun resident, is passionate about literature, creative writing, cricket and exploration through travel)