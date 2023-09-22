A Pair of Shoes

By Savitri Narayanan

In the park, Sumitra slowed down the pace as she passed the gulmohar tree and neared the bench. For the past year or so since she moved into the bungalow in Eastern Enclave, this park had become part of her life. An hour’s walk in the park had become part of her routine. Mohan preferred to stay home or go to the clubhouse to catch up with his friends. Every evening as the sun slanted westwards, Sumitra headed for the park. She carried her drinking water and often a book. After a few rounds of the jogging track, she settled down on the bench, took a sip of water and often got engrossed in her book.

It was also fun to just sit back and watch the world pass by. In the middle of the ground were the sandpit and the play area which beckoned young children. The escorting mothers sat around exchanging news as the children were given a run of the slides, swings and climbing bars.

Interestingly, the jogging track was dotted with men and women of all ages. Each seemed to follow their own pace. Running, jogging, walking together or alone at different speeds, there was a sense of belonging and companionship. Many faces were familiar by now and quite a few exchanged greetings too.

‘Where’s my hero!’ thought Sumitra as she took another sip of water, her eyes scanning the joggers’ track. There was something endearing, something vulnerable about this young man who jogged there every evening. He wore the same grey track suit and ran daily at the same time. He ran with full concentration, at measured pace and good speed like a trained athlete. But what struck Sumitra were his worn out shoes. They were really tattered; probably there was a hole or two in the sole too!

‘Haven’t seen him for the past few days,’ thought Sumitra with mild concern, ‘What happened? Is he sick?’

At that moment, as if by magic, the boy in grey track suit appeared at the far end of the jogging track. As he came closer Sumitra couldn’t help waving to him.

“Excuse me,” she said, “Do you mind stepping out for a minute?”

The young man slowed down his pace and continued running but looked back wondering if she was addressing him.

Sumitra got eye contact as she waved to him.

“Please take a few minutes’ break, I would like to have a word with you,” she said. “Didn’t see you around for a few days! What happened?”

“Papaji was not well,” he said, “So I went to site; missed school too!”

Despite being strangers, the conversation flowed naturally, a zone of comfort evolved. He sat down on the grass.

”What site? What did you do there?”

“It’s a construction site!” he said. “They gave me easy work such as carrying bricks; I don’t know how to mix cement anyway!”

“What about the lessons you missed in school?”

“Next week is Class XII semester exams so it’s only revision and self-study time!” he said, “which I do at home anyway!”

Sumitra’s heart went out to the youngster.

“What do you want to do after Class XII?”

“My dream is to join the National Sports Academy; if I get into the Hope Marathon toppers’ list, I might get a scholarship!”

“When’s the Hope Marathon?”

“It’s next Sunday morning at the Parade Ground, madam!” his eyes brightened and voice turned enthusiastic as he explained. “I’ve been practicing for the past two months!” he said and got up. “Excuse me ma’am, I must run; must win!”

“I got an idea, betey, wait for another minute!” said Sumitra. “Please allow me to buy you a pair of sports shoes! Buy what you like, buy the best quality; don’t look at the price, I will pay for it!”

Noticing the unsure look in the young man’s eyes Sumitra hastened to explain, “No, it’s not any favour or any deal; I too have a son who was very fond of sports! Now he’s grown up and settled abroad! If his shoes got worn out like yours, wouldn’t I buy a new pair for him? It’s as simple as that!”

The youngster looked still unsure so Sumitra continued, “I suggest you go to the shop just now, get the shoes,” she said as she scribbled and passed on her cellphone number. “Ask the shopkeeper to talk to me, will do online payment on the spot!”

The young man stood there with the chit of paper in his hand. Too much was happening too soon!

Sumitra continued, “I haven’t been to a marathon for so long; will surely be there next Sunday at the Parade Ground to cheer for you!”

The young man turned back to go.

“One condition!” said Sumitra with a smile. “This is a secret; apart from both of us, only God knows! Keep it that way, not a word to anybody!”

There was a smile in the eyes and bounce in the young man’s steps as he headed for the shoe shop.

