Police claim to have solved robbery within 24 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Dehradun Police claim to have solved a case of robbery within 12 hours of the incident. This robbery was committed at knife point by three scooty-borne robbers in Raipur police station area last evening. Raipur Police have arrested the three robbers along with the looted goods.

It may be recalled that after this incident, Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh had served an ultimatum of 24 hours to solve the case. Raipur Police had received information about the incident of robbery of a wallet belonging to Suhail, son of Munna Ahmed, resident of Azad Nagar, at knife point by three unknown robbers near Somnath Nagar in Raipur area. On receiving information about the incident, the police station head reached the spot along with a force.

After getting information from the victim, it was found that some robbers had looted he wallet at knife point, which contained Rs 4,800 in cash, 2 Aadhaar cards and one I-card. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white coloured scooter was used to carry out the incident.

When the police team checked the CCTV cameras, it was seen that a white scooter bearing registration number UK07DC1527 was used in the incident. Inquiry revealed that this scooter was registered in name of one Priyanka, daughter of Ashok Kumar, resident of Rishi Nagar, Dehradun. Investigation revealed that the scooter was being driven by Ashu, brother of Priyanka. Thereafter, the police team arrested the accused. The accused Ashu was arrested near Rishi Nagar at around 4 a.m. today. During interrogation of the arrested accused, it was revealed that he, along with his other associates Rohit and Saurabh, had committed the robbery. The other two accused involved in the crime, Rohit and Saurabh, were also arrested today from near DL Road Bridge. On searching them, apart from Rs 4800 in cash, the victim’s PAN card and his brother’s Aadhar card along with the small knife and scooter used in the incident were recovered from their possession. Ashu is reported to be a sanitation worker with the Nagar Nigam.

The interrogation revealed that Ashu had committed the robbery along with his friends due to his drug addiction. One of the other accused, Rohit, has been arrested and jailed on charges of theft in the past too.