10 clusters and 7 PM-Shri schools will be built in Srinagar assembly constituency

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 Sept: Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today held a review meeting regarding the education system in the four development blocks of his assembly constituency, Khirsu, Pabau, Thalisain and Bironkhal (partially), in the auditorium of the Directorate General of School Education, Dehradun. He sought reports from the officials regarding the condition of school buildings, deployment of teachers, number of students and other basic facilities. The Block Education Officers of the respective development blocks gave a presentation on the status of government primary, upper primary and secondary schools falling under their respective development blocks. Dr Rawat said that 07 schools have been selected in the first phase of PM–Shri Yojana under his assembly constituency. Instructions have been given to the executing agency to prepare a detailed DPR and make it available to the government soon so that the construction work of the schools can be started by releasing the funds on time. Similarly, 10 cluster schools have been identified under the assembly constituency, where schools from primary to intermediate will be run on the same campus. The executing agency has been instructed to prepare the drawings of the buildings of these two categories of schools with a better outlook so that these schools can have a special identity in the area.

In the meeting, instructions were also given to the officials to prepare DPR for category-wise repair and construction of damaged schools identified under the assembly constituency. New construction of buildings of D category schools and major and minor repair work is to be done in C and B category schools. It has also been asked to complete the work of buildings under construction under the state sector and overall education soon.

In the meeting, Secretary School Education Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Yogendra Yadav, Director General Banshidhar Tiwari, Director Secondary Seema Jaunsari, Director SCERT Vandana Garbyal, Director (Elementary) RK Uniyal, Deputy Secretary Anil Pandey, Additional Director Mahavir Singh Bisht, Additional Director Garhwal SB Joshi, APD Samagra Shiksha Dr Mukul Sati, Chief Education Officer Pauri GC Gaur, Block Education Officers of Pabau, Khirsu, Thalisain and Bironkhal and officials of the Directorate were present.