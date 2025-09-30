Aanchal Rawat & Harsh Tiwari crowned Mr & Miss Dehra Doon 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau



Dehradun, 29 Sep: The grand finale of Mr & Miss Dehra Doon 2025, presented by Vega Jewels, was held at Fairfield by Marriott, here, on Sunday. Organised by Akanksha Gupta Sharma & Vinayak Sharma from AVA Productions and Kanishk Singh from KLMT Media, the evening showcased style, talent, and confidence as the finalists took to the stage after weeks of grooming sessions and sub-contests.

In the women’s category, Aanchal Rawat was crowned Miss Dehra Doon 2025, while Parakh Jain and Yashika Saxena were declared the first and second runners-up respectively. In the men’s category, Harsh Tiwari won the title of Mr Dehra Doon 2025, with Shorya Karnwal as the first runner-up and Krishna Saini as the second runner-up.

The jury for the evening included Shivangi Sharma Pahwa, Dalip Sindhi from Sinmit Communications, Mrs World 2025 Megha Soin, Owner of Vega Jewels Kanishka Mittal, and Rajat Shakti, Uttarakhand Station Head at Red FM 93.5.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinayak Sharma from AVA Productions, said, “Mr & Miss Dehra Doon is not just about titles, it is about giving a platform to young talent to explore their potential and gain confidence. We are proud of all the participants who showcased their dedication throughout this journey, and I believe the winners will inspire many more in the years to come.”