Action taken against mule owners for cruelty at Char Dham Yatra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 May: During the checking on the Gaurikund-KedarnathYatra trek, a team of the Animal Husbandry Department registered cases against two animal owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in connection with the operation of horse and mules. Along with this, strict instructions were also issued to others on ensuring compliance of the rules.

During checking on the Kedarnath Yatra trek, the departmental team noticed that Dilwar Singh’s mule was unable to walk properly but had still been engaged to carry people. He had been brought for duty despite being visibly sick and injured. Dilwar Singh is a resident of village Khumera. The mule was immediately brought to Gaurikund for treatment.

At the same time, animal owner Mohammad Shahwan of village Shahanpur, Bijnore, was noticed with his mule carrying two persons including a 12 year old child. In view of the possibility of injury to the mule on being overloaded, action was taken against him on the spot. Chief Veterinary Officer DrAshish Rawat said that an FIR has been lodged against both the animal owners at Sonprayag Kotwali.

Along with the Animal Husbandry Department, the police and sector magistrate have also been included in the team. This team will conduct a phased recce from Gaurikund to Kedarnath to look for weak and sick horses, mules as well as check possible overloading and also investigate the cases of horses and mules without registration and licence.

It may be recalled that a large number of horses and mules have reportedly died this year during the yatra and it was after the media reports and the intervention of animal activist Maneka Gandhi that the government and the local administration took cognisance of the seriousness of the affair and deputed teams to check misuse and exploitation of animals.