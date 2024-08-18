Actor Víctor Banerjee hospitalised in Doon, better now

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Actor Victor Banerjee, who has acted in several Bollywood and Western films, suffered a mild brain stroke and was admitted at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Banerjee is a Mussoorie resident. He is presently under the treatment of Dr Shamsher, who has stated that the Banerjee’s condition has improved a lot and there is a strong likelihood of his getting discharged from the hospital by Monday.

Banerjee has also assured his fans that he is recovering well and will soon be back amongst them.

His wife Maya is with him.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi spoke to Sonika, the Dehradun District Magistrate, to provide him help if needed.