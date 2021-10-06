Adarsh Negi wins ‘Crack C’ competition

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Oct: Graphic Era Deemed University organised a computer programming competition, titled “Crack-C”, in collaboration with GEU ACM Chapter. The students of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University participated. The participants were to answer 100 questions in 10 stages based on C-language. The winners of the competition were Adarsh Negi, Kartikay Singhal and Abhinay Kumar. Cash prizes were given to the three winners. A team of 12 volunteers assisted in organising the event along with ACM President Diksha Bisht, Vice President Ayush Gupta, and Secretary Gaurangi Tripathi. Sarishma, Assistant Professor, CSE Department, coordinated the event. Dr DP Singh, Head of the Department of CSE, and Sachin Sharma, were among those present.