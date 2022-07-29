Agniveer recruitment from 19 to 31 Aug

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Jul: Army Recruitment (Agniveer) will be conducted by the Army Recruiting Office, Lansdowne, from 19 to 31 August at the Victoria Cross Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar. The period to fill the online application form for recruitment is from 1 to 30 July. Candidates can fill the application form by registering themselves on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. While filling the online application form, personal details such as candidate’s name, parent’s name, date of birth, matriculation certificate number, high school and intermediate examination marks, Aadhar card number, own mobile number, email id, address (permanent residence proof) as per the letter) has to be filled correctly. Candidates are advised to go through all the instructions carefully while filling the online application form. Candidates have to apply in only one category. In case of applying in more than one category, the application form will be auto rejected by the system and the candidate will bear responsibility for the same.