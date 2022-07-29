Harish Rawat to undertake fast outside CM’s house against delay in Panchayat poll

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has announced that he will undertake a fast outside the CM’s residence on 6 August against the undue delay in holding Panchayat elections in Haridwar. He announced this while addressing the media in Haridwar today.

Harish Rawat alleged that that BJP is bent on suppressing democracy. Harish Rawat also said that district panchayat elections in Haridwar were being postponed for a long time. The government wanted to delay the panchayat elections on one pretext or the other. Now that there is some hope of announcement regarding Panchayat polls in the district, the government has decided to refer the matter to the judicial commission regarding reservations. He said that the BJP does not wish to allow good public servants to participate in the Panchayat elections in Haridwar, because of which the arbitrary reservations have been made at the behest of a leader and it is an open attempt to murder democracy in the state.

On the other hand, PCC Chief Karan Mahra, too, has criticised the government for yet another postponement of the Panchayat polls in Haridwar district.