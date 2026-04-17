Foundation laid for multi-purpose buildings at Lok Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Apr: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday laid the foundation stone for multi-purpose buildings in the Lok Bhavan complex. These buildings will include various essential facilities within the complex.

The first building will house an integrated dispensary with Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, and Allopathic treatment rooms. The second building will include an information complex and cafeteria. The third building will accommodate the Public Works Department office, and the fourth building will house the Horticulture Department office. All these buildings will be constructed in accordance with traditional hill architecture, thereby strengthening the region’s cultural identity.

On this occasion, the Governor said that the construction of these new buildings will make multiple services available at a single location within the Lok Bhavan complex, making operations more organised and effective. He added that this will benefit not only employees but also the general public by ensuring better and faster services. Integrated facilities will save time and resources while improving efficiency.

The Governor further said that the project combines modern technology with the state’s cultural and traditional heritage, making it distinctive. He expressed confidence that these multi-purpose buildings will further strengthen the spirit of public service and support efficient and effective administrative functioning.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the development of this multi-purpose infrastructure at the Lok Bhavan complex is an important step towards strengthening good governance and service delivery systems. He noted that having multiple departments and facilities within one complex will improve administrative coordination and provide citizens with prompt and high-quality services.

The Chief Minister added that constructing these buildings in traditional hill architecture will not only promote the state’s cultural identity but also encourage local resources and artisans.

On the occasion, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Legal Advisor Kaushal Kishore Shukla, Deputy Secretary Laxman Ram Arya, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Executive Engineer (PWD) Neeraj Tripathi, Assistant Engineer Divakar Dhasmana, Additional Assistant Engineer Amit Semwal, along with officials and staff of Lok Bhavan, were also present.