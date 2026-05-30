Crackdown on illegal construction: MDDA demolishes several shops in Dalai Hill

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 29 May: Acting against the continuously rising instances of illegal construction in Mussoorie, the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) took major action on Friday, demolishing shops that had been illegally built in the Dalai Hill and Happy Valley areas. This operation, carried out under the orders of the MDDA Joint Secretary, has caused a stir among those involved in illegal construction.

Early in the morning, an MDDA team, accompanied by a heavy police force, suddenly arrived at Dalai Hill and commenced the demolition of the illegally constructed shops located there. According to departmental officials, the individuals concerned had previously been issued notices and warnings; however, the construction work was not halted. Consequently, the authorities were compelled to take action. As per information released by the MDDA, the illegal constructions were carried out by Sanjay Sahni, Anil, and Chandu. The department clarified that no form of illegal construction would be tolerated in Mussoorie, and strict action in such cases would continue in the future. Present during the operation were MDDA Assistant Engineer Ajay Malik, Junior Engineers Anurag Nautiyal, US Negi, Sanjeev, Indradev Nautiyal, and Ramraj, along with the police force.

However, the action sparked resentment among the local residents. Many locals alleged that while the MDDA is demonstrating strictness toward poor and small-scale shopkeepers, it is failing to take action against large-scale illegal constructions occurring elsewhere in Mussoorie. Residents argue that construction activities involving several large hotels, multi-story buildings, and structures within designated “Green Belt” areas are continuing openly across the city, yet the department is refraining from taking action against influential individuals. Local citizens stated that Mussoorie is rapidly transforming into a “concrete jungle”, a development they deem highly unfortunate. Residents further allege that Mussoorie’s natural beauty and environment are both at risk due to construction involving the cutting of hillsides, encroachment upon Green Belt areas, and unplanned development. People demanded that if the administration truly intends to curb illegal construction, its actions should not be limited solely to small-scale builders; rather, the construction activities undertaken by prominent and influential individuals must also be subjected to an impartial investigation. Meanwhile, environmentalists warned that, if unplanned construction is not halted in a timely manner, Mussoorie could face a severe environmental crisis in the near future.