Cow stranded in Bhatta Falls rescued after hours of arduous effort

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 29 May: An exemplary display of humanity and compassion was witnessed at Bhatta Falls—a renowned tourist destination in Mussoorie. Here, a cow that had been stranded in the strong currents of the waterfall since yesterday afternoon was successfully rescued on Friday following a strenuous operation. Much to everyone’s relief, the cow was found to be in perfect health. According to reports, the cow had suddenly become trapped amidst the rushing waters of Bhatta Falls. Unable to extricate herself for a considerable time, the animal faced a grave threat to her life as she remained caught in the continuously flowing water.

The cow’s owner, Mohan Singh Rana, alerted the relevant authorities, prompting the immediate launch of a relief and rescue operation. Upon receiving the information, teams from the Mussoorie Veterinary Hospital and the Mussoorie Fire Service rushed to the scene. Local residents and tourists present at the site also demonstrated their humanity by extending their full cooperation to the rescue efforts. Working together, and utilising ropes and other resources, the group successfully pulled the cow to safety after hours of arduous labour. Eyewitnesses present during the rescue noted that extracting the cow was an extremely challenging task due to the waterfall’s strong currents and the slippery terrain; however, through effective teamwork and prompt action, their efforts ultimately met with success.

Following the rescue, veterinary doctors conducted a preliminary health examination of the cow, confirming that she was in good health. Praising the Fire Service, the Veterinary Hospital staff, and everyone involved in the rescue, local residents remarked that such sensitivity toward animals serves as an inspiration to society. Similarly, tourists lauded the rescue operation, stating that the people of Mussoorie had set a true example of humanity.

Present at the scene were Veterinary Doctor Dr Garima Sharma, Veterinary Pharmacy Officer Narottam Singh (Mussoorie), along with personnel from the Fire Service.