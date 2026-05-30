BJP President Nitin Nabin, CM Dhami, others offer condolences to BC Khanduri’s family

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 May: Following the demise of Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd), former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, and well-wishers visited his residence in Vasant Vihar, here, today to pay their heartfelt tributes and express deep condolences to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Organisation General Secretary BL Santhosh, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Garhwal MP and National Media In-charge Anil Baluni, State President Mahendra Bhatt, along with several senior party leaders, were present. All the leaders offered floral tributes to the portrait of Major General Khanduri and paid homage to his life dedicated to national service, discipline, simplicity, and public welfare.

Paying tribute, National President Nitin Nabin said, “Party workers had the opportunity to learn a great deal from General Sahib. His contributions will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the entire family.”

He also offered strength and support to Major General Khanduri’s daughter, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, and his son Manish Khanduri, urging them to remain strong and continue carrying forward their father’s ideals. The National President also interacted warmly with other family members and expressed his heartfelt sympathies.

BL Santhosh said, “General Sahib’s style of functioning was unique. His contribution to the organisation and public life will always be remembered.” He added that General Khanduri’s personality was an outstanding example of discipline, dedication, and commitment to national interest.

An emotional moment was also witnessed during the tribute gathering when National President Nitin Nabin, BL Santhosh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and other senior leaders sat on the floor alongside Major General Khanduri’s son Manish Khanduri, sharing in the family’s grief. The leaders spent time with the family, expressing their condolences and mourning this irreparable loss.