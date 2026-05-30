Storm causes major damage across Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 29 May: A severe storm accompanied by torrential rain, which struck late last night, has brought life to a standstill in Mussoorie. The downpour, driven by strong winds, has completely disrupted daily life. Incidents involving fallen trees, structural damage to buildings, and blocked roads have been reported across several parts of the city. Fortunately, there was no loss of life; otherwise, the incidents could have escalated into major tragedies. Meanwhile, electricity and water supply services in Mussoorie have also been disrupted, causing significant hardship for residents.

The most extensive damage was observed in the vicinity of the BSNL office located on Mall Road. Due to the fierce storm, the tin roof of the BSNL office was ripped off and landed on the main road. Additionally, a large tree standing near the office premises snapped and crashed onto the building. This sudden late-night sequence of events created an atmosphere of chaos and panic in the area. Local residents managed to save their lives by somehow reaching safe locations. The storm’s fury was also evident in the Camel’s Back Road area; near ‘Raghuveer Niwas,’ a massive tree suddenly collapsed and crashed right into a house. Family members were inside the home at the time, but fortunately—and miraculously—everyone escaped unhurt. A palpable sense of fear persisted among the local residents following the incident. Furthermore, reports of fallen trees and property damage have emerged from other areas, including Duggal Villa, Hussainganj, Tilak Road, and the BSNL office vicinity. Electricity and communication networks remained disrupted across all parts of Mussoorie, leaving residents awake in fear throughout the night.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani, accompanied by officials and council members, inspected the affected areas. After assessing the extent of the damage, she assured the affected families that they would receive every possible form of assistance. The Municipal Chairperson stated that for a long time, demands have been made to the Forest Department to remove dead and hazardous trees—as well as to carry out lopping—in various areas of Mussoorie, particularly in the upscale localities; however, the department has failed to demonstrate any seriousness regarding this matter. She remarked that had timely action been taken to remove these dead trees, such incidents could have been averted. Expressing her displeasure with the Forest Department’s functioning, she noted that despite repeated warnings, the department has failed to focus its attention on this grave issue—a situation he described as highly unfortunate.

Local residents point out that during every monsoon season in Mussoorie, dead and dilapidated trees continue to pose a significant threat. During heavy rains and storms, these trees are liable to fall at any moment, creating a persistent risk of substantial loss of life and property. Residents have urged the administration and the Forest Department to launch an immediate joint operation to identify and remove these hazardous trees. Due to adverse weather conditions, vehicular movement on several routes remained disrupted until late into the night. Teams from the Municipal Council and the administration remained engaged in clearing debris and removing fallen trees. The Meteorological Department has forecast the likelihood of heavy rains and storms continuing over the coming days, prompting authorities to advise the public to remain vigilant.