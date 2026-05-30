Youth lead Cleanliness Drive, Pledge for Drug-Free Society

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 May: In a significant initiative promoting social responsibility and youth participation, Youth Foundation and My Bharat Foundation, in collaboration with Sajag India Foundation, CIMS & UIHMT Group of Colleges, Dehradun, and Uttarakhand Defence Academy, organised a large-scale cleanliness drive at Laxman Siddh Temple and adjoining areas on Haridwar Road.

The campaign witnessed former military officer and Chairman of Youth Foundation, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, joining hands with Educationist Lalit Mohan Joshi, Chairman of CIMS & UIHMT Group of Colleges, to inspire young people towards nation-building, social service, and creating a cleaner and drug-free society.

Addressing students and volunteers, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal emphasised the crucial role of youth in nation-building and urged them to actively participate in social transformation initiatives. Educationist Lalit Mohan Joshi highlighted that the younger generation must come forward to contribute towards building a clean Devbhoomi and a drug-free society.

During the campaign, students and volunteers carried out cleanliness activities while spreading awareness about environmental protection and responsible citizenship. Participants also took a pledge for cleanliness and drug de-addiction, reaffirming their commitment towards social change.

The programme was attended by Deputy Director of My Bharat Team, Monica Nandal, volunteers Ashish Sagoi and Abhishek Rana, Administrative Officer of Uttarakhand Defence Academy, Colonel JS Negi, along with representatives from participating institutions and social organisations.

The campaign concluded with an appeal to youth to keep their surroundings clean and actively contribute towards eliminating social evils like substance abuse from society.