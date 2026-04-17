ICAL 2026 inaugurated at IIM Kashipur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kashipur, 16 Apr: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur formally inaugurated the 9th International Conference on Asian Libraries (ICAL 2026) on its campus, today. This three-day international conference, being held from 16-18 April is being organised in collaboration with the Asian Library Association, New Delhi, under the theme “The Evolving Information Landscape: Preparing Libraries for the Future.”

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan was the chief guest at the inaugural session. In his keynote address, Anand Bardhan highlighted the crucial role of libraries in this era of information abundance and data-driven governance. Referring to India’s rich intellectual heritage, such as Takshashila and Nalanda, he emphasised the need to develop libraries as dynamic, accessible, and technology-enabled knowledge centres. He also mentioned the Uttarakhand government’s efforts to strengthen library infrastructure and promote inclusive education.

Prof Neeraj Dwivedi, Director, IIM Kashipur; Kumaon Division Commissioner Deepak Rawat, Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, President of the Asian Library Association Mr. R.K. Sharma, and Chairman of the Library Committee of IIM Kashipur, Professor A.V. Raman were also present.