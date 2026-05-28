Doon will host BRICS Academic Midterm conference on 29 May

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 May: Dehradun is set to host the BRICS Academic Midterm Conference on 29 May under the joint collaboration of Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Research and Information System for Developing Countries and Doon University. The conference is being organised in line with India’s BRICS presidency theme, ‘Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

The conference will bring together leading scholars, policy experts and thinkers from BRICS nations for extensive deliberations on key global issues. Discussions during the event will focus on three major pillars, including green industrial transformation amid a fragmented global economy, biodiversity conservation through indigenous knowledge systems, and expansion of climate finance to ensure an equitable and just green transition.

The inaugural session of the conference will be addressed by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan. A special video message by Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh will also be screened during the programme. Joint Secretary (Multilateral Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs and BRICS Deputy Sherpa Shambhu L Hakki is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event.

Known as an important centre for environmental research and Himalayan climate studies, Dehradun has been considered a suitable venue for the conference. The organisers said the platform would facilitate meaningful dialogue among BRICS countries on challenges related to sustainable development, ecological protection and economic growth.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the conference, Samir Saran said collaboration and exchange of ideas among BRICS countries had become more important than ever in shaping pathways for the future. He said if BRICS nations were able to evolve common conclusions on critical global issues, they could provide a guiding model for the world.

Emphasising on the institutional importance of the academic track within the BRICS framework, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs and India’s BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela said the BRICS Academic Forum has consistently served as an important pillar of the BRICS process. He stated that the forum brings together scholars and policy experts to deliberate on major global challenges and convert those ideas into practical recommendations for BRICS leaders.

The conference is expected to prepare a broad roadmap aimed at balancing ecological conservation with robust economic growth. It will also seek to recommend practical frameworks for climate finance and promote industrial cooperation among member countries, thereby contributing to India’s wider BRICS agenda for 2026.