Drishti Foundation holds Blood Donation Camp

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 May: In view of the acute shortage of blood nowadays, Drishti Foundation organized a blood donation camp today in association with IMA Blood Bank at the Drishti Eye Institute. Hospital staff members, doctors and citizens actively participated in the camp, resulting in the collection of over 40 units of blood.

The camp was organized under the guidance of Dr Gaurav Luthra who himself came forward to donate as well. Addressing the donors, Dr Chetan Chhikara highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation and encouraged people to come forward for this noble cause.

The event was graced by Dr Savita Luthra, Chairperson Drishti group while Dr Saurabh Luthra also shared his views on the benefits of blood donation.

Special arrangements were made to ensure a safe and hygienic donation process, which was efficiently managed by the IMA Blood Bank team.

Drishti Foundation continues to serve the community through healthcare awareness, free eye screening camps, and various CSR initiatives.