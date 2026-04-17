Puneet Kaura takes charge as Chairperson of CII Northern Region

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 16 Apr: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region has announced new office bearers for 2025-26 at its Annual Regional Meeting held in New Delhi. Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO, SamtelAvionics, has been elected as Chairperson, while Shradha Suri Marwah, Chairperson & Managing Director, Subros Ltd, will serve as the Deputy Chairperson for 2026–27. Together they will steer CII Northern Region across seven states— Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh; and three Union Territories—Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Puneet Kaura, Chairperson, CII Northern Region, is the Managing Director & CEO of Samtel Avionics, a leading player in aerospace, defence, and railway electronics. He has been instrumental in establishing key joint ventures with global leaders, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Thales, strengthening India’s capabilities in advanced defence technologies.

Highlighting CII Northern Region’s priority areas for 2026-27, Kaura articulated a strategic vision aimed at strengthening the region’s industrial and economic ecosystem. He identified six key focus areas—Policy Advocacy; Technology & Innovation Enablement; MSME Growth & Competitiveness; Skill Development; Sustainability & Inclusivity/Community Engagement; and Membership Engagement—as central to driving balanced, resilient, and future-ready growth across the region.

Shradha Suri Marwah, Deputy Chairperson, CII Northern Region, is the Chairperson & Managing Director of Subros Ltd, a leading manufacturer of thermal products and technologies and a joint venture with Suzuki Motor Corporation and DENSO Corporation, Japan. She joined the company in 2001 and has been instrumental in driving its growth, strengthening its position as a market leader, and steering its expansion into residential and commercial thermal solutions.

Within CII, Marwah has been an active member of the National Council (2023–25). She has contributed across multiple committees and initiatives, supporting industry competitiveness, manufacturing excellence, and policy advocacy. Through her continued engagement, she has played a key role in strengthening industry–institution collaboration and advancing regional priorities. Her leadership has been widely recognised with multiple industry accolades, reflecting her contribution to innovation and excellence in the automotive sector.

With a clear strategic vision, focused priority areas, and strong collaboration between industry and government, the region is well-positioned to drive sustainable growth and contribute meaningfully to India’s long-term economic aspirations.