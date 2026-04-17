Force 3 shoot in full swing

Garhwal Post Bureau

MUMBAI, 16 Apr: Force 3, starring John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala, is deep into its first schedule. Directed by Bhav Dhulia of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer fame, the third instalment of the successful action-thriller franchise promises to pack a punch.

Produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation, Force 3 will see Harshvardhan Rane, who has recently delivered two back-to-back box office hits, make an entry into the franchise. While John Abraham will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, Rane’s character is still under wraps. Meanwhile, Tanya Maniktala, who impressed audiences with her performance as Lata in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, will be seen as the film’s female lead.

Talking about producing and starring in Force 3, John Abraham said, “Force has always been a franchise I’ve believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way. I’m also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space.”

Producer Sheel Kumar added, “My relationship with John and JA Entertainment goes back many years. Coming together for Force 3 feels both familiar and deeply special. I’ve believed in the Force franchise from the very beginning, and Force 3 is a film that comes from a place of trust, comfort and a shared conviction in the story that we want to tell.”

Harshvardhan Rane, who joins the cast in this instalment, said, “It’s an honour to be part of a film like Force 3, which gives me the chance to step into an intense, hardcore action space and bring that brute force alive on screen. John sir is truly cut from a different cloth and has carved his own path in the Indian film industry. To be part of Bhav Dhulia’s grand cinematic vision, alongside John sir, is something I feel genuinely privileged about.”

Tanya Maniktala, who joins the Force franchise, said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Force 3. It’s exciting to share screen space with two actors who bring both charm and such strong presence to the screen. What makes this even more special for me is the role I get to play in the story. Being part of a franchise like this is a big moment, and I’m looking forward to giving it everything I have.”

Bhav Dhulia, said, “Having assisted the late Nishikant Kamat on Force and worked with John during that time, this film feels like coming home in many ways. There is history here, there is emotion here, and that makes Force 3 even more special for me. I fell in love with the script the moment I read it, and I’m truly looking forward to bringing this story to life with John, Harshvardhan and Tanya.”

Force 3 is produced by Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, John Abraham, Sandeep Leyzell and Minnakshi Das. The film is written by Simaab Hashmi and is a Ravi Basrur Musical, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Force 3 is all set release theatrically on 19th March, 2027.