15th Delhi International Film Festival to be inaugurated by Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 17 Apr: The 15th Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) 2026—organised jointly by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, and ‘The Social Circle’—has been formally announced. This prestigious international film festival, hosted in the national capital, Delhi, will be held from 4 to 8 May 2026, at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) on Janpath, Delhi. Known globally by the acronym DIFF, the Delhi International Film Festival is set to return this year in an even more exclusive and global avatar; the event will feature the screening of 175 films from over 60 countries, while an exhibition of more than 100 artworks will serve as a major attraction for the audience.

The festival will be inaugurated by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate, Adoor Gopalakrishnan. On this occasion, a special tribute will be paid to the legendary actor of Bengali cinema, Uttam Kumar, marking his birth centenary.

Additionally, in honour of the celebrated Moroccan filmmaker Mohamed Ahed Bensouda, his acclaimed film ‘The Divorces of Casablanca’ will be screened. The renowned Bangladeshi vocalist Runa Laila will be conferred with the ‘Minar-e-Delhi Award,’ while the veteran Indian singer Usha Uthup will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The return of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore to Bengali cinema will be specially highlighted through her film ‘Puratan: The Ancient’. Starring in and produced by Rituparna Sengupta, this film has garnered widespread acclaim across the globe. The festival will be graced by the presence of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, who will attend as the Chief Guest. This international platform will also feature an impressive presence of prominent figures from Indian cinema, including names such as Ketan Mehta, South Indian director and actress Revathi, Rituparna Sengupta, Shweta Menon, Himani Shivpuri, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Piyush Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, and Mukesh Tiwari. Additionally, numerous international artists and filmmakers—including Lebanese superstar Marwa Karouni, Afghan actress Malalai Zikria, Oman’s Marwat Yusuf Al-Balushi, Egypt’s Nanes Ayman, Morocco’s Malak Dahmouni, and Bangladesh’s Ashraf Shishir—will participate in this event, transforming the festival into a global cultural confluence.

Globally renowned institutions—Russia’s leading film organisation, Roskino, and Mozambique’s National Film Institute—are joining the festival as collaborative partners. This film festival will feature special screenings of films from Russia and China, while African cinema will be the primary focus. Spanning five days, this event will not only showcase films but also pave new avenues for cultural dialogue and international cooperation through the medium of cinema.

Notably, several films featured in the Indian segment of this festival have previously won National Awards, while some international entries have even been submitted for the Oscars. Furthermore, this festival has consistently played a pivotal role in fostering cinematic exchange between India and the rest of the world, facilitating the presentation of Indian film programmes at festivals across various nations.

Admission to the festival will be entirely free of charge. The selection of films has been curated by renowned film journalist Anurag Punetha, poet and critic Pramod Kaunswal, and a well-known figure from the television industry, Reema Dinesh Kapoor. The jury will be presided over by Raman Chawla.

The festival has generated considerable interest among both the general public and film critics. Renowned film critic Praveen Bhatnagar noted that the recent occurrence of other film festivals in Delhi had created some confusion. Consequently, discussions have been circulating within various circles suggesting that this event appeared to be influenced or inspired by the structure and concept of previous editions of this international film festival. The Delhi International Film Festival was organised under a similar-sounding name, yet it, too, created quite a buzz in the capital. In contrast, the Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) is regarded as a platform that is original, independent, and steadfast in preserving its core identity—a platform that has, over the years, established its own distinct reputation and credibility.

Ram Kishore Parcha, Founder and President of the Delhi International Film Festival, states: “The categories we have curated for world cinema this year will be presented in a credible and authentic manner. These presentations will not only highlight the global context of the films but will also feature discussions with experts regarding the intricate interplay between cinema and society. We intend to delve into the history of cinema and examine it through the lens of societal realities. As we do every year, our endeavor will be to ensure that the festival’s message serves as a unique mirror reflecting humanity—its struggles and its indomitable spirit—across both our nation and the world.”