Necessity of Gardening & Cleaning in Schools

By Ravi Singh Negi

From time to time, we come across viral videos in which school children are seen cleaning the school premises, engaging in gardening, or tidying up their classrooms. Such videos often elicit numerous comments criticising the teachers, and in some instances, disciplinary action is initiated against the staff involved. After remaining in the headlines for a few days, the discussion eventually dies down.

Even today, the Indian education system places the greatest emphasis on completing the syllabus and academics (getting good marks by rote learning). A student considered smart is the one who memorises lines from books and reproduces them in the answer sheet. Marks are given more for memorisation than for understanding. For this children have to spend even more time indoors, whether it is at home, at school or at the tuition centre. As a result they remain away from nature and outdoor activities. Of course, they might score good marks in academics but the holistic approach in education is missing. They lack in social, physical, emotional and spiritual growth to prepare themselves for life’s journey. It has been observed that most of such studious students do not get time for any sports or physical activities. Parents are helpless but in most of the cases they also feel happy that the school keeps their students busy in studies and the child scores high percentage of marks. Parents have silently shifted the burden over to the school administration.

The best way to come out of this situation is to officially involve students in “gardening and cleanliness” drives run by the schools with the consent of the government. Recently, CM Yogi Adityanath also supported students participating in cleaning or labour activities in the schools. He also said that such teachers who are making students do work in school should be honoured instead of being questioned.

It should be the responsibility of the school that they provide such an atmosphere, that children remain attached to the environment and get some physical exercise along with transforming into responsible, empathic and environmentally conscious individuals.

In fact, gardening is beneficial for students from a very young age. Besides providing agricultural literacy, gardening increases hand–eye coordination, which is linked to success in hand writing, math and reading. A school garden is a natural outdoor laboratory where children of any age find fun and gain practical knowledge, by planting seeds, observing plant growth and learning about soil composition and nutrient and crop cycles, which is not possible in a classroom. Taking care of a garden requires responsibility, patience, and perseverance. Gardening can help children develop important life skills. In a garden, children learn to plan and organise, and to work collaboratively with others. These skills can be applied to many areas of life, from school and work to personal relationships. In addition kids learn about organic gardening, composting, and recycling, they can become more aware of the impact that humans have on the environment. Working with soil and being outdoors acts as a natural stress reliever and enhances concentration. It teaches patience, mindfulness, self-regulation, teamwork, patience, self-confidence and responsibility.

When we talk about cleaning in school by students, it is not the deep cleaning involving janitorial work or any sort of forced labour. Instead it is cleaning of their surroundings, throwing trash in dust bins, arranging desks and chairs, tidying the class room and an occasional cleaning of the school campus and nearby community as social awareness by offering Shramdaan. Such things are already incorporated through NSS programmes in the schools and colleges, but that is only for a limited group of students and is done for a week or so in a year. There is a need to make it daily routine as a part of school activity like prayer and national anthem recitation in schools. When students clean their classrooms, corridors, and campuses, they develop a profound respect for janitorial staff and the spaces they inhabit. It breaks down social and hierarchical barriers. Students not only learn how to clean, but also understand its significance. They learn the impact of littering and waste generation, organically transforming them into cleaner, more responsible citizens.

Both practices, whether working together to clear a garden bed or sweeping a classroom, promote teamwork and community building. Students learn to cooperate, share responsibilities, and work toward shared goals to achieve great success and ultimate goal of life which needs an overall development of personality.

(The writer is a Senior Advocate, Social Worker and Marriage/Academic Counsellor.)