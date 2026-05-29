Mana Pass Challenge 2026 – Extreme High Altitude Run to be held on 20 June

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: Sarmang Society has officially announced the expanded race format of the Mana Pass Challenge 2026, the Founding Edition of a high-altitude Himalayan road endurance initiative proposed in the Mana–Badrinath region of Uttarakhand under the “Summit or Surrender” Himalayan Race Series.

Scheduled for 20 June 2026, the Mana Pass Challenge is designed as a controlled high-altitude road endurance event operating in terrain approaching approximately 5,600 metres above sea level, placing it among India’s rare extreme-altitude road racing initiatives.

The 2026 edition will feature four race categories across multiple altitude zones of the Himalayan region: 50K Extreme Altitude Road Race 5600m → 3140m; 25K High Altitude Endurance Race 5600m → 4501m; 10K High Altitude Road Run 3140m → 3575m → 3140m; 5K High Altitude Experience Run

3140m → 3355m → 3140m.



According to the organisers, the 50K and 25K races will start from the Mana Pass region, while the 10K and 5K categories will start and finish at Mana Village, creating separate endurance experiences across different altitude zones.

The expansion is aimed at creating a structured high-altitude endurance platform that accommodates both experienced ultra-distance runners and participants aspiring to experience Himalayan road racing in controlled mountain conditions.

Unlike conventional road races, the Mana Pass Challenge has been conceptualised around:

* High-altitude acclimatisation discipline

* Responsible Himalayan operations

* Medical preparedness systems

* Controlled participant management

* Emergency response planning in remote mountain terrain.

The event is being organised by Sarmang Society, the organisation behind the Ladakh Umlingla Challenge conducted at approximately 5,799 metres under the Summit or Surrender Himalayan Race Series.

The organising team stated that the Mana Pass Challenge is intended to evolve into a long-term Himalayan endurance platform focused on structured high-altitude participation, mountain preparedness, and responsible execution in extreme environments.

Anil Mohan, Secretary of Sarmang Society, said, “The Mana Pass Challenge is not merely a road race. It is a Himalayan endurance initiative designed around altitude awareness, disciplined preparation, acclimatisation, operational responsibility, and respect for mountain conditions. At such altitude, the mountain ultimately decides the conditions, the timelines, and the approach.”

The organisers recently revised the event schedule to 20 June 2026 following operational assessments and prevailing snow conditions in the region.

According to the organising team, the revised timeline is expected to provide: improved road accessibility, safer operational movement, more stable Himalayan conditions, and better preparedness opportunities for participants and support teams.

The event will follow separate registration and reporting timelines for different race categories.

For the 50K Extreme Altitude Road Race and 25K High Altitude Endurance Race, the last date for registration is 5 June 2026. Participants in these categories will undergo a structured acclimatisation and operational preparation phase beginning from 11 June 2026.

For the 10K High Altitude Road Run and 5K High Altitude Experience Run, the last date for registration is 15 June 2026. Participants in these categories are required to report at Mana on 17 June 2026.

All race categories will be conducted on 20 June 2026.

The event is expected to attract endurance runners, ultra athletes, mountain sports enthusiasts, adventure communities, and high-altitude athletes from across India.

Sarmang Society has also initiated discussions with healthcare institutions, operational agencies, and support organisations to strengthen medical preparedness systems, emergency response capability, and safe execution frameworks suitable for extreme-altitude Himalayan conditions.

As the Founding Edition of the initiative, the Mana Pass Challenge 2026 is expected to establish an important long-term platform for high-altitude road endurance racing in India.