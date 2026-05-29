Massive Forest Fire in Kasauli brought under control through Joint Operations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: A major forest fire that broke out on the western slopes of Kasauli on 26 May posed a serious threat to the heritage precincts of Kasauli Cantonment and Air Force Station Kasauli. The fire, reported at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the vicinity of Jangesu Panchayat, intensified rapidly due to strong winds.

A timely, coordinated and sustained firefighting effort lasting over 16 hours was launched involving formations of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Kasauli Cantonment Board and civil fire services. The synergised response ensured control over spreading of wild fire.

Ground columns effectively contained major fire fronts along key axes including Gilbert Trail, Shaurya Marg, Gilbert Hill and Upper Mall Road. Multiple Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) columns were mobilised, deploying fire tenders, water bowsers and fire-fighting teams. Preventive measures, including the creation of fire lanes, halting of civilian movement on Upper Mall Road and continuous overnight watering operations through human chains and bucket relays along the 2.5 km Gilbert Trail, significantly restricted the spread of fire.

Aerial firefighting proved decisive in inaccessible areas. Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters equipped with Bambi Buckets conducted multiple sorties, lifting water from Sukhna Lake. These sorties were instrumental in checking the westward spread of fire towards sensitive locations such as Kasauli Club and Central Research Institute.

The firefighting operations on ground were led by Indian Army supported by Indian Air Force personnel, cantonment board staff and civil firefighters from Parwanoo. Additional resources were pooled in from units and formations of Central Command and Western Command located close by to reinforce the efforts.

As on 27 May, major fire fronts on Gilbert Hill and Upper Mall had been largely brought under control. A few residual pockets of fire remain and are under continuous monitoring. Firefighting and dousing operations will continue until the fire is completely extinguished.

All personnel and equipment involved in the operations are safe. There has been no loss of any combatant or civilian.

The successful containment of the fire underscores the effectiveness of inter-service coordination and swift response in safeguarding lives, property and the unique Heritage of Kasauli.