BJP gears up for 2027 elections in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 28 May: On Thursday, the Mussoorie Mandal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a crucial meeting attended by Shakti Kendra coordinators, in-charges, and party workers. During this meeting, special emphasis was placed on strengthening the party organisation right down to the booth level in preparation for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. Workers were urged to hold regular meetings at every booth, disseminate the welfare schemes of both the Central and State governments to the general public, and actively conduct party activities across every village. The meeting also included discussions on ensuring the active participation of workers in collectively listening to and watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat,” at every booth location. Party office-bearers stated that grassroots-level activism constitutes the organisation’s greatest strength, and emphasised the need to work with full vigour, starting now, to secure a resounding majority for the BJP once again in the 2027 elections. A detailed strategy was also formulated during the meeting regarding the visit of BJP National President, Nitin Nabin. It was announced that the Mussoorie Mandal would accord a grand welcome to the National President on 30 May.

To ensure the welcome ceremony becomes a historic event, various responsibilities were assigned to party workers, and the detailed framework of the programme was thoroughly deliberated upon. Addressing the workers, Mandal President Rajat Agarwal remarked that the BJP organisation has been fortified through the hard work and discipline of its dedicated cadre. He asserted that booth management and public outreach would play the most pivotal roles in the upcoming elections.

Mandal General Secretaries Narendra Melwan and Kiran also called upon the workers to effectively communicate the party’s policies and the government’s achievements to every section of the populace. During the meeting, State Women’s Wing President Vandana Thakur highlighted the critical role played by female party workers and emphasised the need to ensure greater participation of women within the organisation. Meanwhile, Yuva Morcha (Youth Wing) President Sachin Panwar advocated for intensifying social media engagement and public outreach campaigns to connect more young people with the party. On this occasion, a large number of BJP workers were present, including Mandal Vice President Vijay Bindwal, Kisan Morcha President Amardev Bhatt, SC Morcha President Arun, Minority Morcha President Jagjit Kukreja, Shakti Kendra Conveners, and Booth Presidents.