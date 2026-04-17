The TonsBridge School achieves 100% results in Class 10 Board Exam 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Apr: The TonsBridge School has achieved a 100% result in the Class 10 Board Examination 2026. The students of the school delivered an outstanding performance, bringing pride not only to the institution but also to the entire region.

This year, Riddhi Jaiswal and Priyansh Kuniyal jointly secured the first position with 98.4% marks. Nirvaan Sharma secured second place with 98%, while Priyanshi Singh achieved third place with 97.8%, further adding to the school’s glory.

Notably, a total of 31 students scored above 95%, while 42 students secured marks between 90% and 95%. This remarkable result reflects the hard work of the students, the guidance of the teachers, and the school’s high-quality education system, it was stated.

The Chairman of the school, Vijay Nagar, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the students on this outstanding achievement. He also expressed gratitude towards the teachers and the entire school staff, stating that this success was made possible due to their tireless efforts and dedication.

The Principal of the school, Roopa Gosain, also expressed her happiness over the students’ success, stating that this achievement is the result of the students’ dedication, discipline, and the continuous guidance of the teachers. She wished all students a bright future and also thanked the parents for their support.

The school fraternity expressed pride in this achievement and reaffirmed its commitment to continue delivering excellent results in the future.