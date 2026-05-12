True innovation lies in inclusive growth: Pradeep Batra

National Technology Day celebrated at IIT Roorkee

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 11 May: A programme was organised at the IIT Roorkee campus today on the occasion of National Technology Day 2026 on the theme, ‘Responsible Innovation for Inclusive Growth’. The event was held under the joint aegis of UCOST, ITDA and Lakshya Society. Cabinet Minister, Information Technology, Good Governance, Science & Technology, Pradeep Batra participated in the event as the Chief Guest.

The programme was presided over by IIT Roorkee Director Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, while UCOST Director General Professor Dr Durgesh Pant was present as the distinguished guest. In addition, many scientists, academicians, researchers and students also lent special significance to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Cabinet Minister Pradeep Batra stressed that science, information technology, artificial intelligence and innovation should not remain confined to modern development alone but must serve as instruments to extend opportunities to the last person in society. Linking the BJP’s Antyodaya philosophy with technological progress, he said the government’s objective is “Technological Antyodaya”, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach those standing at the end of the line.

Batra observed that the true essence of technological Antyodaya lies in innovation reaching the last person in society. He stressed that the goal is not merely digital development but an inclusive growth model where AI, digital governance and innovation empower villages, the poor, the farmers, the students and the youth alike. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India, Startup India and IndiaAI vision, he said India is rapidly emerging as a global technology leader while Uttarakhand is also working consistently to give new direction to science and technology-based development.

He called upon the youth to treat AI, innovation and technology not merely as a career but as a mission of nation-building. He also claimed that the government is committed to making Uttarakhand an innovation hub and equipping young people with future-ready skills.

The participants on this occasion shared their views on responsible innovation, digital transformation and inclusive growth and they urged the youth to contribute to building a developed India through science and technology.