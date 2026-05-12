Maharaj lays foundation stone of Motor Road Project in Sanglakoti

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 May: Satpal Maharaj, MLA from Chaubattakhal and Uttarakhand’s Minister of Public Works, Irrigation, Tourism, Rural Construction, Religious Affairs, and Culture, laid the foundation stone for the Stage-II construction work of the Tilkholi Motor Road project from Sanglakoti Bend to Sanglakoti village in Ekeshwar Block of his constituency. The project will be constructed under the State Plan at a cost of Rs 73.16 lakh.

Addressing a programme in Ekeshwar Block on Monday, Satpal Maharaj said that the first phase of the motor road connecting Sanglakoti Bend to Sanglakoti village had been approved three years ago following the demand of the Gram Sabha. During the second year, Stage-I of the second phase was completed, and now approval has been granted for Stage-II in the third year. The current work will include construction of scuppers, drains, and retaining walls.

He further said that the condition of the Satpuli–Reethakhal–Sanglakoti–Pokhra motor road in the region has been improved. He stated that the long-standing issue caused by the absence of a road between Sanglakoti–Bhedgaon–Badet and Kolabijora Pani had also been resolved through the construction of a ring road.

The Minister added that a motor road had also been constructed from Sanglakoti Market to Kamalpur Inter College. Referring to problems caused by natural disasters in Sanglakoti Market, he said that works such as drain construction, installation of road tiles, and debris removal had been completed.

Among those present at the foundation stone laying ceremony were BJP Mandal President Rakesh Naithani, Zila Panchayat member Balwant Singh, Booth President Harish Pokhariyal, former village head Parvati Devi, Mandal General Secretary Sunil Rawat, BJP youth leader Suyash Rawat, BDC member Subhash Joshi, Bhagwan Singh, Shakti Kendra Coordinator Anil, Pokhra BJP Mandal President Shailendra, former village head Mahendra Singh, Shobha Ram, Umesh Pokhariyal, Sovan Singh, and departmental officials.