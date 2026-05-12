Young Uttarakhandis in London build Cultural Platform to keep roots alive

Garhwal Post Bureau

London, 11 May: ND Collective, founded by Diksha Rathour (Founder & Creative Director) and Nishad Singh Kanyal (Managing Director & Operations), recently hosted its first Uttarakhandi London Meetup, bringing together people from Uttarakhand living across different parts of England.

What started through social media content celebrating Uttarakhandi culture and identity gradually evolved into a larger vision creating meaningful cultural experiences and a sense of belonging for Uttarakhandis living abroad.

Just three months after beginning their online journey, the founders hosted their first cultural meet up in London, which received an overwhelming response. More than 260 people registered online, while attendees travelled from cities including Birmingham, Coventry, Oxford, Leeds, and other parts of England to attend the gathering.

The evening celebrated Uttarakhandi culture through music, conversations, networking, food, and community bonding. For many attendees, the meet up felt like reconnecting with home while living thousands of miles away from Uttarakhand.

To make the experience more accessible globally, ND Collective also live streamed parts of the event across social media platforms, allowing Uttarakhandis from India and around the world to virtually participate and experience the gathering from wherever they were.

According to the founders, ND Collective is not limited to hosting cultural events. The long-term vision is to build a modern cultural and creative platform focused on experiences, storytelling, wellness, digital engagement, and meaningful human connection for global communities.

Speaking about the vision behind ND Collective, Diksha Rathour and Nishad Singh Kanyal shared: “Our vision is to create a space where Uttarakhandis living abroad can feel connected, supported, and represented. We want people to know that when they come to London or anywhere in the UK, there is already a sense of belonging here for them.”

ND Collective is also exploring digital-first community experiences through live streams, creator-led content, podcasts, and online cultural engagement, allowing people from around the world to participate virtually and stay connected to their roots regardless of location.

The founders shared that future experiences will continue combining both physical and digital participation, making the platform more accessible for global audiences.

In the coming months, ND Collective plans to organise yoga and wellness sessions, networking events, cultural gatherings, UK trips, creator-led conversations, and community experiences across different cities in the UK. The platform is also planning to host a charity sale to support NGOs and social initiatives through collective participation and fundraising efforts.

ND Collective also aims to collaborate with independent artists, creators and small businesses from Uttarakhand, helping create international visibility and opportunities through cultural collaborations and creative storytelling.

Following the positive response from attendees, ND Collective now plans to expand its experiences beyond London while continuing to build a stronger global Uttarakhandi network through culture, creativity, connection, and digital experiences.

ND Collective is a London-based cultural and creative platform curating meaningful experiences, storytelling, wellness, and modern social gatherings for global communities.

Built around connection, culture, and digital engagement, ND Collective brings people together through curated meet ups, yoga & wellness sessions, trips, live stream experiences, creator collaborations, and cinematic storytelling both online and offline.

With a vision focused on culture, media, experiences, and digital community engagement, ND Collective aims to build a modern platform that allows people from around the world to participate in shared cultural and creative experiences regardless of location.