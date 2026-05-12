Operation Sindoor anniversary marks India’s resolve, military valour: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in a programme organised at Doon Sainik Institute, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun to mark the completion of one year of Operation Sindoor. The programme was based on the topic, ‘Shaurya, Samman and Veerta’. Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the CM said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and owing to the valour of the armed forces, Operation Sindoor was successfully executed against terrorism. Expressing gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of the army, he commented that because of their bravery and dedication, no enemy dares to cast an evil eye on India.

Dhami said that Operation Sindoor will continue to inspire future generations. He recalled that, while the nation slept, the forces destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan within twenty-two minutes. He added that India’s advanced air defence system foiled enemy attacks and ensured that not a single missile fell on Indian soil. Within four days, the valour of the armed forces compelled Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire.

He observed that every family in Uttarakhand has a member serving in the army, which creates a deep emotional bond with soldiers. He said that under the PM’s leadership, the morale of the forces is being strengthened and the army is being equipped with advanced technology and weaponry. He added that India is not only becoming self-reliant in defence but is also exporting defence equipment and resources to several countries.

Dhami reminded that in the past twelve years, the defence exports have recorded a historic thirty-eight-fold increase. India is now supplying defence equipment, weapons and other materials to more than eighty countries. He said that Operation Sindoor has proved that indigenous weapons are far superior to those of many other nations.

The CM asserted that this is a new India which gives a fitting reply to every hostile act of the enemy. He also observed that under the PM’s leadership, several important decisions have been taken in the interest of the soldiers, including the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP), construction of the National War Memorial, enhancement of the defence budget and strengthening of border infrastructure.

Dhami also reminded that the state government has increased the ex-gratia amount given to the families of martyrs up to five times. Various facilities are being extended to ex-servicemen. The lump sum and annual honorarium for the soldiers decorated with gallantry awards ranging from Param Vir Chakra to Mention in Dispatches has been enhanced. He added that the government has decided to provide employment to one member of a martyr’s family and extended the application period for government jobs from two years to five years. Free travel in state-run buses has been arranged for the gallantry award recipients and ex-servicemen, while a concession of twenty-five per cent in stamp duty is being given on the purchase of immovable property worth Rs 25 lakh for ex-servicemen.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi asserted that Operation Sindoor is not merely the name of a military campaign but a symbol of India’s unwavering pledge that the honour of mothers and sisters, the sovereignty of the nation and the safety of citizens will never be compromised. He explained that sindoor in Indian culture represents respect for women, good fortune and strength, and naming the campaign Operation Sindoor conveyed the clear message that India stands firmly for the honour and protection of its maternal power. He said that under Modi’s leadership, India has repeatedly demonstrated that the new India does not tolerate injustice but responds with force.

On this occasion, Sainik Welfare Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant, Maj Gen Shammi Sabharwal (Retd), Maj Gen D Agnihotri (Retd), Maj Gen PS Rana (Retd), UPNL MD Brig JNS Bisht (Retd), Brig KG Behl (Retd), Sainik Welfare Director Shyam Singh, and Vice Admiral Anurag Thapliyal (Retd) were among those present.