Various areas in state including Doon experience rainfall; Orange alert issued for Char Dham circuit

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 May: Dehradun and various other parts of the state experienced a fresh spell of rainfall today which provided much-needed relief to residents from the prevailing heat, though meteorological forecasts suggest a rise in normal temperatures by one to three degrees within the next forty-eight hours. While the sudden change in weather and subsequent downpour cooled the region, experts at the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun of IMD have indicated that the plains may witness a surge in heat later this week with maximum temperatures likely to remain two to three degrees above normal in the coming days. The weather pattern in Uttarakhand remains highly volatile as recent rain and snowfall have kept the air chilled and ensured pleasant conditions across various hill stations.

However, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 12 and 13 May in anticipation of heavy rainfall across different sectors, particularly in the mountainous regions. Following this alert, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has appealed to pilgrims and tourists arriving for the Char Dham Yatra to regularly update themselves with the latest weather information and plan their journeys with utmost caution. Pandey has urged devotees to exercise extra vigilance while scheduling their travel programmes for 12 and 13 May in light of the sensitive weather conditions. He suggested that it would be more convenient for travellers to proceed once the weather normalises and emphasised the importance of adhering to guidelines issued by the administration and local authorities to ensure a safe and pleasant pilgrimage. The government claims that it is fully committed to making the Char Dham Yatra smooth, safe, and organised, noting that all departments have been directed to ensure necessary preparations and arrangements. He expressed confidence that with the cooperation and alertness of the devotees, the Chardham Yatra would be completed without any hindrance.

Meanwhile, a fresh forecast issued this morning by the India Meteorological Department has further highlighted the possibility of lightning strikes and storms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour at isolated places across the districts of Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi. Specific areas including Chakrata, Barkot, Mussoorie, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Tungnath, and Munsiari, along with their surrounding regions, are expected to remain under the influence of this weather activity.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder at many places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts, as well as at some locations in other hilly districts is predicted late tonight. Snowfall has been forecast for areas situated at an altitude of 4500 metres and above, while the plains of Uttarakhand may witness sporadic light rain and thundershowers. There is also a possibility of lightning strikes in the hilly districts and strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

It may be noted that the Char Dham Yatra is currently witnessing a massive influx of devotees and rainfall could potentially disrupt the pilgrimage as mountain routes are prone to landslides and falling debris during wet weather. Such conditions often force travellers to wait for the roads to be cleared before they can proceed, and even slight negligence can prove life-threatening in these terrains. The administration has stationed teams at various points to manage such situations and minimise inconvenience to the pilgrims.

The impact of the rain, snow, and hailstorms experienced across most parts of the state in recent days has been reflected in the temperatures recorded in the plains over the last three days. In Dehradun, the maximum daytime temperature was recorded at three degrees below the seasonal average, and this difference was even more pronounced in the mountainous regions. On Monday, light rain continued in parts of the hilly districts while snowfall was recorded in areas above 4500 metres. Additionally, a yellow alert remains in place for several parts of the state due to the likelihood of storms with wind speeds reaching 50 kilometres per hour. The government continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure that the infrastructure projects and essential services remain operational despite the inclement weather.