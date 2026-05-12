More than 1000 successful Heart Surgeries conducted

Graphic Era Hospital achieves new milestone

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 May: Graphic Era Hospital has set a new benchmark of excellence in advanced cardiac care. The hospital’s Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department has achieved the milestone by successfully performing heart surgeries on more than 1000 patients.

The CTVS Department of Graphic Era Hospital has successfully completed a total of 1004 surgeries so far, demonstrating remarkable expertise and a high success rate in the treatment of complex cardiac diseases. These include 321 bypass surgeries, 177 valve surgeries, 136 simple congenital surgeries, 87 complex congenital surgeries, 19 aortic surgeries, and 264 vascular, thoracic, and other major surgeries.

The CTVS team includes Director of Cardiac Sciences Dr Akhilesh Pandey, Head of Cardiac Anaesthesia Dr Satya Prakash Gautam, Head of Anaesthesia Dr Parag Kumar, along with Dr Pulkit Malhotra, Dr Anuradha, Dr Nishi, and Thaine Davy, Dhyani Roy, Vinay Kumar, Narendra Singh, Sobha, Ranpreet, and Andrew Paul.

Medical Director of Graphic Era Hospital Dr Puneet Tyagi said that the hospital is successfully treating adults, children, and newborns through advanced techniques such as Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS). The department successfully operated on a two day old newborn weighing just 1.9 kilograms, showcasing its high level of expertise, advanced technological capabilities, and exceptional surgical efficiency in complex heart surgeries.

Medical Superintendent Dr Jasjit Singh said that the hospital also provides world-class life-support facilities such as Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), which is playing a crucial role in giving new hope to critically ill patients.

This achievement reflects the dedication, expertise, and continuous commitment of the department’s team towards delivering excellent healthcare services, helping the institution reach new heights in the field of medical care with better clinical outcomes.

Graphic Era Hospital is now preparing to introduce advanced technologies such as cardiac transplant and robotic MICS surgery, which will provide patients with world-class, highly precise, and advanced treatment facilities.