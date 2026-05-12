Char Dham Heli services being closely monitored for safety: Ashish Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 May: Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) officials have claimed that the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (ICCCC) set up by the UCADA is playing a key role in ensuring the safe and smooth operation of helicopter services during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra and that real-time monitoring of heli operations are being carried out even during adverse weather conditions.

The modern control centre established at Sahastradhara Helipad in Dehradun is continuously monitoring all heli operations linked to the pilgrimage. A six-member team comprising officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India Meteorological Department and UCADA is coordinating with Air Traffic Control to ensure safe and regulated helicopter services across all routes.

UCADA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Chauhan shared that under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, efforts are being made to make the Char Dham heli services safer, simpler and more organised through the use of modern technology. He said Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centres have been established at Sahastradhara and Sirsi in accordance with the guidelines of the DGCA, where the officials from DGCA and IMD have been deployed.

Chauhan claimed that every heli flight is being monitored in real time and each shuttle service is being cleared only after coordination with Air Traffic Control authorities. He added that special vigilance is being maintained over heli services keeping in view weather conditions, visibility and passenger safety.

The officials also said the system is conducting real-time monitoring of heli routes, tracking devices and every helicopter trip and shuttle operation. PTZ cameras installed along all heli routes are keeping constant watch on helicopter take-offs and landings so that immediate action can be taken in case of any emergency. The entire heli travel system is being centrally monitored and controlled through the command centre.

Chauhan also claimed that no complaints of fraud related to helicopter ticket booking have been reported so far during the Char Dham Yatra. The pilgrims are booking tickets through the official portal heliyatra.co.in and, according to UCADA officials, no case of ticketing fraud has been registered till now this year.

According to figures released by UCADA, more than 21,000 pilgrims have availed helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra since April 22. Shuttle services operating from Phata, Guptkashi and Sirsi have facilitated darshan for 17,976 pilgrims, while 3,974 devotees had undertaken Char Dham pilgrimage through chartered helicopter services till May 10.