True Journalism is Patriotism: Dr S Farooq

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 May: The Intellectual Foundation (India) felicitated Senior Journalists at Tasmia Academy, Inder Road, Dehradun, on the theme, “The Nature of Journalism”, to mark the occasion of Narad Jayanti (celebrating the world’s first journalist).

The objective of the programme was to honour impartial, courageous, and public-spirited journalism, and to highlight the long-standing contributions of senior journalists before society.

During the event, senior journalists who have made outstanding contributions to the field of journalism over several decades were honoured with the “Rishi Narad Journalist Award 2026”.

The programme commenced with a solemn tribute paid to the organisation’s founder, the late Bhavya Nidhi Sharma, on the occasion of his 19th death anniversary.

On the occasion, a book titled, “Sources of Essential Volatie oils used in Aromatherapy” authored by Dr Maya Ram Uniyal was also released.

The Chief Guest at the event was Justice (Retd) Rajesh Tandon. Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Samarjit Singh, Brigadier KG Behl (Retd), Dr Maya Ram Uniyal, and Prof IP Saxena were present as distinguished guests. In their addresses, all the guests profusely praised the work of the honoured journalists, stating that journalism serves as a robust pillar of democracy and that the role of journalists in guiding society in the right direction is of paramount importance.

Dr S Farooq, the organisation’s National President, honoured all the distinguished journalists by presenting them with shawls and certificates of appreciation. He said true journalism is patriotism.

The senior journalists honoured for their dedicated service to journalism included: the late Rajendra Joshi, Pt Rameshwar Datt Sharma, Nishith Joshi, VK Sharma, Manmohan Lakhera, Giridhar Sharma, Salim Saifi, Ramesh Datt Paliwal, Jeet Mani Painyuli, Gajendra Singh Negi, J Usmani, Lalit Uniyal, Fahim Tanha, Avdhesh Nautiyal, Shah Nazar, and Raj Pandit.

The programme was anchored and coordinated by the organisation’s General Secretary, Harsh Nidhi Sharma. Expressing his gratitude to all the guests and fellow journalists, he stated that it is a privilege for the organisation to honour those journalists who work in the interest of society and the nation.