CM Dhami praises efforts to promote Digital Empowerment

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a courtesy call from the organizers of the “India Digital Empowerment Meet and Awards” ceremony at his residence on Thursday. Various topics related to the event were discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister stated that such events are a necessity in the present times, with experts deliberating on various topics related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology, and science. He expressed confidence that the conclusions and suggestions from this conference will yield positive results in the future and provide a new direction for the digital development of the state and the country.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand is a strategically important state and is also a significant tourist destination. He stated that over 60 million pilgrims and tourists visit various religious and tourist sites annually, strengthening the state’s economy.

The Chief Minister noted that Uttarakhand offers numerous attractive destinations due to its natural beauty and cultural diversity. The state has a favourable environment for film shooting, which offers significant potential for transformation in the film industry. Furthermore, the state offers excellent opportunities for industrial investment, which the government is continuously working to further develop.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand also has immense potential for developing as a wedding destination. The state’s picturesque locales and modern amenities make it ideal for destination weddings. The government is paying special attention to developing the necessary infrastructure and facilities in this regard.

Secretary Nitesh Jha, Additional Secretary Alok Pandey, India Head of NTT Global Data Centre Nimesh Kumar, Country Head of Adani Connex Kapil Chugh, Vice President of Yatta Data Centre Jyoti Malde, Founder of NetforChoice Data Centre Sameer Yadav, and other representatives were present on the occasion.