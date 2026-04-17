“Pilgrims should have a safe, comfortable, & memorable experience”

Gov reviews preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Apr: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Thursday chaired a meeting at Lok Bhavan to review preparations for the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026. Senior government officials, along with District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police, and other departmental officers from districts associated with the Yatra, participated via video conferencing.

The Governor stated that the Char Dham Yatra is not merely an administrative responsibility but a spiritual and cultural duty that must be carried out with full dedication and sensitivity. He emphasised that responsibilities during the Yatra should not be treated as routine office duty, but should be performed with commitment, compassion, and sincerity. He added that pilgrims should be welcomed and served in a way that ensures they return with a pleasant and unforgettable experience.

The Governor directed strict monitoring and action against cybercrimes, particularly fraudulent helicopter bookings, overcharging, and hotel booking scams. He also instructed that stringent action be taken against those involved in unjustified price hikes of essential services.

He further directed the development of an effective mechanism to control misleading and negative information spread on social media. Encouraging innovation and creativity, the Governor stressed the adoption of new measures in Yatra management. He also highlighted that the Char Dham Yatra presents an opportunity to strengthen the local economy, benefiting self-help groups, homestay operators, and local entrepreneurs, which should be given due attention.

The Governor emphasised that effective coordination among various departments is essential for the smooth and well-organised conduct of the Yatra. He instructed officials to ensure preparedness for all possible contingencies and to establish alternative arrangements in advance.

Highlighting the importance of healthcare services, he stressed that prompt treatment and rescue operations should be ensured within the “golden hour”. He also emphasised special attention to health check-ups and monitoring of pilgrims above 60 years of age, particularly regarding heart-related issues.

The Governor stated that the district administration forms the backbone of the entire arrangement, and District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police must work in coordination with all concerned departments. He also directed efforts to ensure active participation of organisations such as ex-servicemen groups, the Red Cross, NCC, and NSS.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary-level and senior officials including L Fanai, Shailesh Bagoli, Ravinath Raman, Pankaj Pandey, Dr BVRC Purushottam, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Vinod Kumar Suman, Dheeraj Garbyal, Legal Advisor to the Governor Kaushal Kishore Shukla, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Additional Secretaries Ashish Chauhan and Rohit Meena, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, along with other departmental officials associated with the Char Dham Yatra.