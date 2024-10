New Delhi, 16 Oct: The Uttarakhand Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Ganesh Joshi, met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Prahlad Joshi, here, today. During this courtesy meeting, Minister Ganesh Joshi presented a replica of the Shri Ram Temple to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Various contemporary issues were discussed in detail during the meeting. He also extended an invitation to the Union Minister to visit Uttarakhand.