Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: To mark the 90th Foundation Year of All India Radio (AIR), Akashvani Dehradun organised the ‘AIR Rising Stars Season-1’ Young Music Conference at the Auditorium of the Department of Culture.

Chief Guest Hemant B Aade, Director, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), said that the objective of extending support to this programme was to enhance awareness among young people about quality and standards.

Four young artists enthralled the audience with their performances. Piyush Kashyap presented devotional songs, while Shia Kohli and Mrinal Raturi showcased the folk culture of Uttarakhand through Garhwali folk songs. Anshu Verma added a glimpse of the region’s musical heritage with a Jaunsari folk song performance. Students of Gurukul Kanya Mahavidyalaya presented Saraswati Vandana, accompanied by Sanchari Purkayastha on the tabla.

Cluster Head and DDG (Engineering) Suresh Kumar Meena said that ‘AIR Rising Stars’ is a meaningful initiative aimed at connecting young people with music and Akashvani while providing a platform to showcase their talent.

Programme Head, Akashvani and Doordarshan Dehradun, Anil Bharti, said that Akashvani and Doordarshan are making efforts to expand their outreach among young audiences through such events and digital platforms.

Special Guests at the programme included Sakshi Singh, Head of PIB Dehradun and Doordarshan News Dehradun, and Anil Dutt Sharma, Head of Akashvani News.

As part of this nationwide initiative by Akashvani, programmes are being organised across 26 centres with the objective of providing a platform to emerging artists below the age of 30 and connecting the younger generation with India’s rich heritage of Indian classical, light and folk music.

The programme was compered by Akashvani announcers Vinay Dhyani and Pushpa Pundir. From Akashvani, Programme Executives Sankalp Mishra and Dr Anita Tityal, along with Doordarshan officials Sunil Kumar and Pawan Goyal, actively contributed to the successful organisation of the event.