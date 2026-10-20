Akshay Kumar meets CM Dhami, discusses promoting film production in U’khand

Dehradun, Oct 18 (IANS): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence in Dehradun on Sunday, and both discussed and explored ways to enhance film production in the hill state, given its myriad scenic beauty and picturesque locations.

The actor, currently shooting for his upcoming film in Mussoorie and the Landour area, paid a courtesy visit on the Chief Minister.

“During the meeting, discussions were held regarding Uttarakhand’s film policy, the potential for film production in the state, and ways to promote the film industry,” read an official statement.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand has established itself as a premier film-shooting destination in the country. The state’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, diverse geographical landscape, and film-friendly environment continue to attract filmmakers.

The Chief Minister noted that ‘Uttarakhand Film Policy-2024’ is yielding positive results, stating that film shoots have only strengthened the state’s reputation as a preferred film destination.

Under the policy, filmmakers are being provided with various facilities, including shooting permits granted through a ‘single-window system’. Additionally, provisions for financial grants have been introduced to encourage film production.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that the state government’s objective is not only to promote more film shoots in Uttarakhand but also to create new employment and self-employment opportunities for local artists, technicians, and the youth.

The growth of film production activities has also benefitted multiple associated sectors including tourism, the hospitality industry, transportation, and other local businesses.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government remains committed to providing all possible support to filmmakers.

Notably, the hilly state of Uttarakhand is renowned for its beautiful valleys, mountains, rivers, and natural landscapes — locations offering excellent backdrops for film shoots.

If the state is developed as a film production hub, it could prove significant in generating both tourism and employment in the state.