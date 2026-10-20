Cabinet Minister Joshi inaugurates Development Projects in Rajpur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Oct: State Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurated various development projects constructed under the MLA Local Area Development Fund in Ward No. 4, Rajpur, falling under the Mussoorie Assembly constituency.

The projects inaugurated include a community hall constructed at Kathbangla Part-II, Rajpur, at a cost of Rs 13.23 lakh, and a road constructed in Dhakpatti, Ward No. 4, Rajpur, at a cost of approximately Rs 13 lakh. A total of Rs 26.23 lakh has been spent on these two development works.

Minister Joshi said that the all-round development of the region remains his priority. He added that continuous efforts are being made to strengthen public amenities and accelerate development works in accordance with the needs of local residents. He assured that development activities would continue to ensure better basic facilities for the people.

The inauguration of these projects will provide improved amenities to local residents. The newly constructed community hall will facilitate the organisation of social and community events, while the road construction will make transportation and connectivity in the area more convenient.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi also extended his greetings and best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.

Among those present were Councillor Mahima Pundir, BJP State Secretary Neha Joshi, former Gram Pradhan Sameer Pundir, Mandal General Secretary Alka Kulhan, Mohit Agrawal, Sudhir Pundir, Ramsevak Yadav, Bharat Singh Negi, Bhanu Prakash, Ajit Singh, Ankul, Ajay Rana, Yogesh Yogi, Manoj Uniyal, along with other BJP workers and local residents.